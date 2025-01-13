Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reached $13.16, with a +1.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 10.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 19.61% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.