Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $8.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.39%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 5.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.21, marking a 47.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $221.71 million, indicating a 15.66% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $925.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.93% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.1% decrease. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.39.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

