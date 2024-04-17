Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Price Target Decreased by 5.28% to 14.33

The average one-year price target for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) has been revised to 14.33 / share. This is an decrease of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 15.13 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from the latest reported closing price of 12.07 / share.

Arbor Realty Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On February 16, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $12.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.48%, the lowest has been 6.95%, and the highest has been 28.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.96 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbor Realty Trust. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABR is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 115,155K shares. The put/call ratio of ABR is 2.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,862K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,740K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,660K shares, representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 79.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,834K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,986K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 7.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,819K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion- dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS®lender and Freddie Mac OptigoSeller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equitylending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

