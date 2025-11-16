Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 10.96

The average one-year price target for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) has been revised to $10.96 / share. This is a decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from the latest reported closing price of $8.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbor Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABR is 0.11%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.68% to 136,006K shares. The put/call ratio of ABR is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,187K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,045K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,126K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,573K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 44.64% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,057K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares , representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 39.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,975K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.