Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $12.76, demonstrating a +1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 2.17% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 29.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $309.44 million, down 5.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.44% and -11.93%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.72% decrease. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.44.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

