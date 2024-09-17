Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $14.68, demonstrating a +0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 23.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $279.61 million, down 16.9% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.