Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.18, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 27.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $321.07 million, up 92.6% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.8% and +38.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.64, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

