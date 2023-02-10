Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2023. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $311.43 million, up 115.79% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.04, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

