Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.16, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.19% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 17.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $311.43 million, up 115.79% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.29.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

