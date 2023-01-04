Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.81, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.97 million, up 115.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

