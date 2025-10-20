Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was up +2.06% at $11.88. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.88%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $241.02 million, reflecting a 15.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $959.3 million. These totals would mark changes of -36.21% and -17.86%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. Right now, Arbor Realty Trust possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.26.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

