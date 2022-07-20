Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 14.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.69.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

