Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $19.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.97% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABR as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $99.9 million, up 20.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% higher. ABR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABR has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.31.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

