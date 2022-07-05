Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.69, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

