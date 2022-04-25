Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.93% and +51.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.52.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.