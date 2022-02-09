Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.47, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.63.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

