Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $18.59, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.