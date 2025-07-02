Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $11.06, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 12.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 35.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $237.24 million, indicating a 20.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $959.31 million, indicating changes of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Arbor Realty Trust presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.63 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

