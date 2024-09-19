Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.16, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 14.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 23.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $279.61 million, reflecting a 16.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, indicating changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.04.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

