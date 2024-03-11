Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $12.92, denoting a +0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.89% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 27.42% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $310.74 million, showing a 5.25% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, indicating changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.59% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.57 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

