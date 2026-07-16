Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was up +1.98% at $5.15. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.47%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 0.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $230.64 million, showing a 4.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.4 per share and a revenue of $919.52 million, representing changes of -62.62% and -2.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.79% lower. Right now, Arbor Realty Trust possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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