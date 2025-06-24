Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.55, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 10.13% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 35.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $237.24 million, indicating a 20.17% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $959.31 million, signifying shifts of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

