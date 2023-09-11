Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $329.2 million, up 26.72% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.59% and +38.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

