Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.70, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.99 million, up 100.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $913.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.49% and +96.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.78, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.