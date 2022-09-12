Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.99 million, up 100.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $913.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.49% and +96.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.21.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



