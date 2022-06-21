Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 20.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million, which would represent changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

