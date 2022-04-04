Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.44% and +51.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.99.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

