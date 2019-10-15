Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.23, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ABR is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.40 million, up 26.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $323.70 million, which would represent changes of +9.92% and +28.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABR has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.99.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

