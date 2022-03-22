Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.15, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.85% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $704.2 million, which would represent changes of -11.44% and +51.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.83, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

