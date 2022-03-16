Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -11.44% and +51.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.