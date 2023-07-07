Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.68, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.34 million, up 56.63% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.31% and +29.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

