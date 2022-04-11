Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.93, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.26% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -11.44% and +51.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

