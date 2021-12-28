Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $18.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $461.2 million, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +35.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.08, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

