Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.10, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 10.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.40 million, up 26.52% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $323.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.92% and +28.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ABR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

