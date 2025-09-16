Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.54, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.07%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 2.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 34.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $241.53 million, indicating a 15.7% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $962.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.78% and -17.63%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.23 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.