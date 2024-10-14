Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $15.24, denoting a +1.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.93% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 23.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $278.39 million, reflecting a 17.26% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.78% and -12.86%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Right now, Arbor Realty Trust possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.