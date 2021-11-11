Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.68, the dividend yield is 7.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABR was $19.68, representing a -5.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.74 and a 56.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

ABR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ABR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ABR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.19%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the abr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 1.58% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of ABR at 4.74%.

