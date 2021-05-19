Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.77, the dividend yield is 7.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABR was $17.77, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.06 and a 158.25% increase over the 52 week low of $6.88.

ABR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). ABR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 16.95% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of ABR at 4.71%.

