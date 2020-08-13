Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.83, the dividend yield is 10.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABR was $11.83, representing a -24.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.77 and a 234.18% increase over the 52 week low of $3.54.

ABR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ABR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports ABR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .37%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 40.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ABR at 4.12%.

