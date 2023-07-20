Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $16.66, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 16.7% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.34 million, up 56.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of -10.31% and +29.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.26, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

