Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.76, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.34 million, up 56.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of -10.31% and +29.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

