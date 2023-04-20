Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $10.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $321.07 million, up 92.6% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.25% and +38.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.72, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

