Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.74, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.97 million, up 115.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

