Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.05, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ABR is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.40 million, up 26.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $323.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.92% and +28.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.96% higher. ABR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ABR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

