Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.40, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 4.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.99 million, up 100.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $913.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.49% and +96.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.41, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.