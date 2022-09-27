Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 19.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 4.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.99 million, up 100.82% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $913.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.49% and +96.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.5, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



