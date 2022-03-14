Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.27, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $704.2 million, which would represent changes of -11.44% and +51.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.73, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

