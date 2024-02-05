Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $12.74, denoting a -0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.48, indicating a 20% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $320.6 million, reflecting no change from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% lower. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.54, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

