Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $12.21, demonstrating a +1.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 34.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $241.53 million, reflecting a 15.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $962.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -36.78% and -17.63%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Arbor Realty Trust is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.7 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.