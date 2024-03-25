Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $12.94, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.85% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 27.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.74 million, down 5.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, indicating changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.